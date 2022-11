Cacok logged 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to Windy City.

Cacok dropped 21 points during Friday's season opener and was slightly less effective on the scoreboard Monday, but he posted his first double-double of the year and was dominant on both ends of the court. After being let go by the Pistons in October, it appears as though he'll have significant run in the G League.