Cacok logged 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds and an assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Mad Ants.

Cacok topped 25 points in each of his last three appearances and saw a slight decrease in scoring Monday, but he brought in a season-high 17 rebounds. He's now scored in double figures in six consecutive games and has posted four double-doubles during that stretch.