Devontae Cacok: Posts eighth double-double
Cacok logged 14 points (6-6 FG, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds and two blocks in Thursday's loss at Salt Lake City.
Cacok was perfect from the field, sinking all six attempts while earning his eighth double-double of the season. The 23-year-old has put up 16 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in his rookie campaign.
