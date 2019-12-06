Devontae Cacok: Records another double-double
Cacok registered 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal during Wednesday's win against Grand Rapids.
It was the seventh double-double of the season for Cacok, who has reached double-digits in points in all nine games this season. He's put up 16.2 points and 11.3 rebounds in that span.
