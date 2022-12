Cacok generated 20 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-106 loss to Iowa.

Cacok led the Cruise in scoring and rebounds during Friday's defeat and posted his fourth double-double over the last five games. He's also topped 15 points in six of the last seven matchups.