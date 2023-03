Shuler recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and a steal across 41 minutes in Saturday's overtime loss to Ontario.

Shuler was the Charge's second-best scorer behind Isaiah Mobley in this loss, but his efforts were not enough to lift Cleveland to victory in overtime here. This was Shuler's best scoring performance of the season.