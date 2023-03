Shuler posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and a steal in Friday's win over Lakeland.

Shuler is not known for his scoring contributions, but he made his presence felt in this one while putting up solid numbers -- he ended as the Charge's third-highest scorer, only behind Sam Merrill and Jamorko Pickett, two players that cleared the 20-point mark. That said, this game was likely an anomaly, and Shuler should remain in a minimal role off the bench for the Charge going forward.