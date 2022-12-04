Shuler posted 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against Westchester.

The Go-Go didn't have a very good performance in this loss, but there's no question Shuler provided a big lift off the bench even though Capital City came up short of mounting a late comeback. Shuler is only averaging 4.6 points per game through eight appearances this season, however, so there's a chance that this performance was an outlier that came out of nowhere.