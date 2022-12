Shuler had 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Monday's win over Long Island.

Shuler has alternated between the starting lineup and a bench role throughout the season, but he made the most of his opportunity as a starter here. Even though he's averaging just 8.0 points per game this season, he's undoubtedly trending in the right direction with 14 or more points in four of his last five outings.