Devonte' Graham: Leads G League in scoring Friday
Graham finished Friday's 111-108 loss to the Go Go with 42 points (14-24 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and five assists.
It's no surprise to see the two-way player perform extraordinary feats in the G League, as Graham has proven to be a significantly better talent than his current level of colleagues. Still, without much space at the NBA level, expect Graham to continue his domination of the G League competition in the near future.
