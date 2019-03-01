Graham polished off 33 points (11-22 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals in the 122-116 win Thursday over Westchester.

The two-way player once again made a significant impact for the Swarm, who are currently in a battle for a positive playoff seed in the G League. The point guard continues to pile on numbers away from his parent club, averaging 24.6 points and 5.0 assists in 11 games with the Swarm this season.