The Raptors 905 dealt Hernandez to Rio Grande Valley on Thursday for Jarron Cumberland.

Hernandez played a sizable role off the bench for the Vipers this season, collecting 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds over 14.7 minutes per game, but the staff obviously felt it needed some backcourt help. Hernandez won't have to go anywhere with the entire league taking place in a Florida bubble, so he should be available for action almost immediately.