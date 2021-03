Hernandez tallied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT) and 10 rebounds over 18 minutes in Sunday's 97-88 win over Salt Lake City.

Hernandez has come off the bench during his first two games with Rio Grande Valley, but he posted a double-double in Sunday's victory. Through his first two appearances with the Vipers, Hernandez is averaging 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over 12.8 minutes per game.