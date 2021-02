Hernandez posted nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 10 minutes in Wednesday's 121-115 loss to G League Ague Caliente.

Hernandez has been coming off the bench this year, often playing around 12 minutes per game. The 24-year-old played a more consistent role as a rookie last season when he averaged nearly 30 minutes per game. However, this season, he's recorded 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.