Dedmon is expected to sign with the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dedmon was traded from the Hawks to the Pistons during the offseason, but Detroit opted to waive the veteran. He's been a free agent since. Assuming he joins Miami, he would be the team's only true backup center (not counting Udonis Haslem). That could afford Dedmon minutes in the low-to-mid 10s. From a fantasy perspective, he can probably still be ignored aside from extremely deep formats