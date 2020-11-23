Detroit intends to waive Dedmon once the trade it agreed to Thursday with the Hawks becomes official, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reports.

The trade between the two teams was essentially an exchange of burdensome contracts, as Atlanta took back Tony Snell (due $12.18 million in 2020-21) while Detroit picked up Dedmon (due $26.6 million through 2021-22). Fortunately for Detroit, only $1 million of the money owed to Dedmon is guaranteed, so cutting him won't be too costly. Once he reaches free agency, Dedmon's outside shooting and shot-blocking abilities should be enough for him to find work elsewhere as a reserve center.