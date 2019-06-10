Deyonta Davis: Cut loose by Atlanta

Davis was waived by the Hawks on Monday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Davis saw limited action during the 2018-2019 campaign, averaging four points along with four rebounds over nine games. He spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with Memphis (where he also failed to make much of an impact) before coming to the Hawks for a year, though he'll now search for a new home following his release.

