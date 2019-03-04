Deyonta Davis: Leads way for Santa Cruz

Davis poured in 24 points (12-14 FG) to go with 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 34 minutes Sunday in Santa Cruz's 120-105 loss to Windy City.

Davis' contributions as a scorer and on the glass were tops on the team. The 22-year-old center has settled into a groove of late for Santa Cruz, posting double-doubles in five of his last eight outings.