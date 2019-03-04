Deyonta Davis: Leads way for Santa Cruz
Davis poured in 24 points (12-14 FG) to go with 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 34 minutes Sunday in Santa Cruz's 120-105 loss to Windy City.
Davis' contributions as a scorer and on the glass were tops on the team. The 22-year-old center has settled into a groove of late for Santa Cruz, posting double-doubles in five of his last eight outings.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...