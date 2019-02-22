Dez Wells: Erupts for 27 points in loss
Wells posted 27 points (13-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six assists, three steals and one rebound in the 122-120 loss to the Vipers on Wednesday.
Wells came off the bench but wound up leading the team in scoring, coming with Kevin Hervey to post the majority of the Blue's production. Wells has missed 10 games this year due to a smattering of injures, but has still managed to post similar production compared to his previous two seasons in the G League.
