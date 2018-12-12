Dez Wells: Misses Monday contest
Wells (undisclosed) did not suit up in Monday's loss to the Blue Coats.
The box score didn't even list a reason for Wells' absence, so it's anyone's guess as to what the guard may be dealing with. Hopefully more information will be released following Wednesday's contest against Raptors 905.
