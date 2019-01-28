Wells (hamstring) accumulated eight points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 15 minutes Saturday against Northern Arizona.

Wells missed four games due to a hamstring injury, but he's finally returned to health and looked decent coming off the bench. The 6-5 guard is averaging 12.6 points along with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists through 21 contests this season with the Blue.