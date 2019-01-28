Dez Wells: Returns to action
Wells (hamstring) accumulated eight points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 15 minutes Saturday against Northern Arizona.
Wells missed four games due to a hamstring injury, but he's finally returned to health and looked decent coming off the bench. The 6-5 guard is averaging 12.6 points along with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists through 21 contests this season with the Blue.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....