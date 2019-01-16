Dez Wells: Unable to play
Wells (hamstring) did not play in Tuesday's loss to the Vipers.
Wells missed a plethora of games earlier in the year with a hamstring injury, so the Blue certainly hope a repeat occurrence is not on its way. The shooting guard is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a key part of the team's second unit.
