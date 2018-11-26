Diamond Stone: Joins Iowa Wolves
Stone signed a G League contract Monday and will join the Iowa Wolves, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways 10 Days reports.
Stone spent time in the G League a season ago but failed to catch on with an NBA team and will now join the Iowa Wolves, who hold his player rights. The former Maryland standout has intriguing size and touch but hasn't shown the overall ability to be a rotation player at the NBA level.
