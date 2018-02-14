Diamond Stone: Out Tuesday
Stone did not play Tuesday against Santa Cruz due to an illness.
The former Maryland center is averaging 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game during his second year in the G-League. Moving forward, it's uncertain when Stone is expected to return, although the Stars don't play until Feb. 21 due to the All-Star break.
