Diamond Stone: Released by Bulls
Stone was waived by the Bulls on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Stone has been all over the place this offseason, temporarily spending time with the Clippers, Hawks and Bulls. Chicago needed to address some depth issues at point guard due to a plethora of injuries, so Stone had to be waived in order to claim Kay Felder off waivers from the Cavaliers. Stone could have to start the upcoming campaign in the G-League with the regular season starting on Tuesday.
