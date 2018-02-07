Play

Stone recorded 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist during Tuesday's win over Santa Cruz.

The former Maryland product was one point away Tuesday from tying his season high, as he is averaging 13.2 points per game. Being a consistent double-figure scorer, the 6-11 center has only provided one double-double on the season while averaging just 5.0 rebounds per game.

