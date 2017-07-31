Diamond Stone: Waived by Hawks
Stone was waived Monday by the Hawks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Stone was acquired by the Hawks in a three-way trade with the Clippers and Nuggets after appearing in just seven games for Los Angeles over the course of his rookie season. He spent a good amount of time in the G League as well, playing in 13 games and averaging 16.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He'll likely return to the G League next season tin an effort to make it back into the NBA.
