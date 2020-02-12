Dikembe Dixson: Plays 23 minutes Monday
Dixson posted four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Monday's G League loss to Maine.
Dixson has played just five games with Windy City, and although he has consistent playing time (17 minutes per game), he averages just 3.2 points per game. He's more of a defensive asset than anything.
