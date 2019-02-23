Dikembe Dixson: Traded to Capital City
Dixson was traded to Capital City on Thursday for Tiwian Kendley and 2019 fourth-round pick.
Dixson played in just six games with Windy City, averaging 7.7 minutes, 3.0 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists. While Dixson has not suited up for the Go Go yet, expect the forward to wind up playing a plethora of minutes in the coming days.
