Dikembe Dixson: Unable to play Wednesday
Dixson (ankle) did not play in Wednesday's game against Santa Cruz.
Dixson has missed two games with a left ankle injury. The forward has played in six games with Capital City this season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 11.1 minutes, but it's worth pointing out in the previous two games Dixson played a combined 44 minutes.
