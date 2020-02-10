Dion Waiters: Set to meet with Lakers
The Lakers are expected to have an "exploratory conversation" with Waiters in the near future, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After standing pat at the deadline and losing out on Darren Collison, who will remain retired, the Lakers are desperate to add a backcourt piece, and it looks as though Waiters is on their radar. The embattled veteran saw action in only three games for the Heat before being dealt to the Grizzlies at the deadline and subsequently waived. Waiters seemed to wear out his welcome in Miami, where he averaged 12.0 points per game in 44 contests a season ago. Waiters, of course, played alongside LeBron James for part of the 2014-15 season, James' first back in Cleveland.
