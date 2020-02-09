Dion Waiters: Waived by Memphis
Waiters was waived by the Grizzlies on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Waiters was acquired from the Heat as part of the trade package for Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, but the Grizzlies had no real intention of keeping him on the team. The 28-year-old will receive what remains of his $12.1 million salary for this season in addition to his $12.6 million salary in 2020-21. Waiters was didn't see the court for most of the season in Miami, though he did play in a three-game stretch in late January -- his only games all season -- when he averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 14.0 minutes.
