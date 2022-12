Carton posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 131-109 win over Grand Rapids.

Carton saw an all-around performance off the bench in Saturday's win, posting his first game of at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Carton has averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 13 games this season.