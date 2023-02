Carton notched nine points (2-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 37 minutes during Monday's 119-109 win over Stockton.

Carton led the team in assists while finishing second on the team in rebounds and coming up one point shy of surpassing the double digit scoring mark. Carton has averaged 18.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 16 regular-season outings.