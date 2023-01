Carton tallied 30 points (10-1 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and three steals over 42 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 win over Memphis Hustle.

Carton led the team in scoring and assists en route to a double-double performance in Sunday's victory. Carton's performance was his third 30-point outing over his last seven games.