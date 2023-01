Carton tallied 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 loss to Long Island.

Carton returned to the starting lineup after missing Tuesday's game with a hip injury, finishing one point shy of the 20-point mark while leading the team in scoring. Carton has averaged 21.7 points, 6.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks over his last nine games.