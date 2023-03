Carton finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three rebounds and one block over 26 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 loss to Lakeland.

Carton led the Wolves bench in scoring while finishing as one of five players to surpass the double-digit scoring mark Saturday. Carton averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 24 regular-season games this year.