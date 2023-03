Carton tallied 17 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 4Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 125-110 loss to G League Ignite.

Carton led the Wolves bench in scoring, rebounds and assists while finishing as one of six players in double figures in scoring Monday. Carton has averaged 17.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 20 regular-season games.