Carton tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Saturday's 118-102 win over Wisconsin.

Carton led the Wolves bench in scoring, recording his fourth double-digit performance of the season. Carton has averaged 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in five games this season.