Carton finished with 33 points (10-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Thursday's 127-118 loss to Raptors 905.

Carton led all players in scoring en route to a 30-point performance that was highlighted by a game-high total in free throws made. Carton has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 17 games this season.