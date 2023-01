Carton tallied 32 points (11-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds in 40 minutes during Saturday's 128-124 win over Raptors 905.

Carton led the team in points, assists and shots made en route to his second consecutive performance of 30 or more points. Carton has averaged 32.5 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in his last two games.