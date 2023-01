Carton missed Tuesday's 126-99 loss to Westchester with a hip injury.

Carton was held out of Tuesday's game against Westchester due to a hip injury, with no known timetable for his return know. Carton has averaged 22.0 points, 6.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in eight appearances this regular season.