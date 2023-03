Carton tallied eight points (4-7 FG), five assists, four rebounds and two steals over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 139-131 win over Birmingham.

Carton returned to the floor after missing time due to illness, nearing the double-digit scoring mark while leading the bench in assists during Wednesday's victory. Carton has averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 23 games this season.