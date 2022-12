Carton posted 23 points (10-10 FG, 2-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 101-94 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Carton led the team in scoring while finishing a perfect shooting mark from the field, also finishing two assists shy of a double-double. Carton has averaged 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 14 games this season.