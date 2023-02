Carton tallied 25 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 141-110 win over Austin.

Carton finished third on the team in scoring while finishing as one of three Wolves players with 25 or more points Sunday. Carton has averaged 18.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 14 regular season games.