Carton tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 loss to Motor City.

Carton was the lone player to record a double-double in Saturday's contests, finishing second on the team in scoring and first in rebounds and assists. Carton recorded season-high marks in both points and rebounds in the contest.