Carton notched 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to the G League Ignite.

Carton was one of four Wolves players to score 10 or more points Tuesday, finishing second on the team in assists in the loss. Carton has averaged 17.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 21 regular-season games.