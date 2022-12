Carton posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-95 loss to Ontario.

Carton posted a team-high and season-high assist total in Monday's defeat, tallying his first double-double of the year. Carton has averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 16 games this season.