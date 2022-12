Carton posted 31 points (12-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Carton led the team in scoring en route to a season-high total in scoring, finishing one assist shy of a double-double performance. Carton has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 17 games this season.