Carton tallied 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 loss to Windy City.

Carton posted a season-high mark off the bench for Iowa, leading the second unit while finishing third on the team in scoring in the loss. Carton has averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 23.3 minutes in four games.